TTD management takes steps to help them out

The demonetising of the Rs. 500 and 1,000 notes had a telling effect on pilgrims reaching the town on Wednesday.

Devotees, who left for the temple town the previous night, were unaware of the decision and were subjected to difficulties owing to paucity of lower denomination notes.

Devotees, who alighted at Tirupati by trains and State-run buses, in the morning were shocked to learn about the withdrawal of the currency and wondered how they would complete their pilgrimage. With paucity of lower denomination currency notes jeering at them, several of the pilgrim parties decided to trek up the hill town and save money to meet their return journey expenses. Meanwhile, the situation was no different at Tirumala as the local shopkeepers refused to accept the high denomination notes. Pilgrims with infants and children were the main casualty. Baffled parents and elderly people were not able to procure food and water for their children for lack of smaller denomination notes.

Initially, the TTD staff at allotment and laddu tokens issuing counters were in quandary whether or not to accept the high denomination notes. Chaos and confusion reigned with pilgrims entering into verbal duels with the staff. It was also a harrowing experience to the devotees at the ‘Tulabharam’ (the practice in which a devotee weighs himself on the temple scale and donates provisions of his weight to the hill temple) as the bank staff refused to accept the withdrawn notes. There was no sale of gold and silver lockets.

Additional counters, swipe machines

On hearing the plight of the pilgrims, TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao threw open all the three massive pilgrim amenities complexes for the pilgrim use. Bankers were directed to set up swipe machines at various allotment counters on a war-footing. Additional counters were set up at vantage points for supply of free food packets and milk, particularly to children. Pilgrims were instructed to collect drinking water from the ‘Jalaprasadam’ units.