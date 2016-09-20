The Union Government has included the holy shrine of Tirumala in the top 10 list of popular locations for Swachh Bharat Mission.

While 100 popular locations will be developed under the mission, the government has short-listed the 10 locations in the first phase, in which Tirumala has secured a place.

TTD Executive Officer D. Sambasiva Rao told mediapersons here on Monday that public sector giants like Coal India and ONGC would fund the clean-up activities under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). “We plan to submit a proposal to the companies for Rs. 26 crore for beautifying Tirumala hills under the programme,” he said.

20 MLD of drain water is being recycled and reused at Tirumala, while Rs. 6 crore would be utilised to recycle another 5 MLD to be used to water the sandalwood saplings and gardens, apart from the trees planted along the ghat roads under social forestry programme. The management also intends to replace the regular bulbs with LED bulbs at a cost of Rs. 5.50 crore, introduce bulk garbage removal system with Rs. 1.5 crore and Rs. 6 crore for introducing electric buses and battery cars to make Tirumala pollution-free.

Similarly, Rs. 2 crore would be used to set up 20 RO water plants under “Jala Prasadam’scheme, thus taking a formidable step towards introducing total ban on water bottles at Tirumala.

Public sector giants like Coal India and ONGC to fund the clean-up activities under their CSR