MP and theatre artiste N. Sivaprasad interacting with child artistes at the Janapada Jatara organised by Gitam School in Tirupati on Friday.— Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

Theatre artiste and MP N. Sivaprasad stresses on importanceof fine arts

With their impressive folk song and dance sequences, the tiny tots literally floored the veteran theatre artiste and Member of Parliament Naramalli Sivaprasad.

Dr. Sivaprasad, who was the chief guest at the ‘Janapada Jatara’ conducted by Gitam School here on Friday, was very much delighted at the foot-tapping folk numbers performed by the kids.

Vanishing art forms like street plays, Harikatha, Burrakatha, Chekka Bhajana, Gobbi patalu, puppetry (Tholu Bommalata) and Sodhi were relived at the fest as the songs were chosen from a variety of sub-genres like group, devotional, romantic and philosophical.

Addressing the children, he explained the link between performing arts and the ability to perform exceedingly well. The knowledge of fine arts would make one outshine others irrespective of the careers they opted.

Principal Kinnera Sridevi said the event was conducted to remind the children, often obsessed with the ‘Imax culture,’ about the beauty of the life and art forms beyond the urban facade.

“The dying art forms need to be treasured, preserved and cherished,” she observed.

Correspondent T. Venkateswarlu and Telugu Bhashodyama Samiti president G. Sridevi spoke on the greatness of the Telugu language and the folk art forms.

Noted dancer P. Ravi Subramanyam acted as the judge in the competitions.