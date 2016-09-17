Environmentalists on Friday called for collective action at various levels to restore the ozone layer by eschewing the substances that deplete the layer.

At a meeting convened by the Volunteer Environmental Organisation here on Friday to mark the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer to commemorate the signing of the Montreal Protocol on substances that deplete the ozone layer, the social activists stressed the need for awareness on reducing the use of chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), halons and other man-made Ozone Depleting Chemical substances.

A positive observation is that the ozone layer is slowly recovering, says VEO chairman G. Veerabhadrachari.