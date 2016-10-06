Three youngsters were washed away at the Perupalem beach, near here, and their bodies were fished out by the swimmers here on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, Kanumuri Saiteja and Manthena Bhanu Prakash, both residents of Gudlapadu near Bhimavaram and pursuing BSc in the DNR College at Bhimavaram, along with Revu Rajesh, 17, a native of Kalidindi in Krishna district and a student of Intermediate from the same college, reached the Perupalem beach in the evening for a party. They ventured into the sea for a swim and were washed away. As the other tourists in the beach raised an alarm, the police rushed the swimmers into the sea to rescue the trio. The swimmers, however, were able to fish out the bodies from the waters. The bodies were sent to the government hospital in Narasapuram for a post-mortem. A case was registered and investigation was on.