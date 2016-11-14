Three awards for

NTPC Simhadri

NTPC Simhadri Super Thermal Station has won Swarn Sakti Awards for being the best plant and best township under Swachh Bharat Mission and maintaining best safety record. The annual awards were presented at the Siri Fort Auditorium in New Delhi on Sunday.

NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh, Director (Technical) A.K. Jha, Director (Projects) S.C. Pandey, Director (Finance) Kulamani Biswal, and Director (HR) S. Roy gave away the awards. NTPC Simhadri Group General Manager P.K. Bondriya received the awards.