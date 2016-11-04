Three pilgrims of a family sustained injuries on Thursday when the vehicle in which they were travelling hit a parapet wall on the second ghat road leading to Tiurmala.

According to the Tirumala police, the accident took place at the twelfth kilometre on the ghat road. Kannan (40), who was driving the vehicle, sustained minor injuries and two other members of his family sustained bleeding injuries. They have been admitted to the TTD-run SVIMS hospital at Tirupati. Police said that a case of rash driving has been registered against the driver.