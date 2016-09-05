Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan speaking at the 15th anniversary of Swarna Bharat Trust at Venkatachalam near Nellore on Sunday. —Photo: K. RAVIKUMAR

These were committed at the time of bifurcation of State, says Pradhan

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that three major projects committed at the time of Andhra Pradesh bifurcation had been taken up in the State with a total investment of Rs.52,000 crore.

Addressing the 15th anniversary celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust at Venkatachalam near here, Mr. Pradhan said that the projects were the expansion of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL), setting up of Petroleum University at Vishakhapatnam and development of a petrochemical complex in the Krishna-Godavari basin. Stating that his Ministry was paying attention to all the commitments made in the A.P. Reorganisation Act, Mr. Pradhan said that there were unlimited gas reserves in the Krishna-Godavari basin and this would be enough to make Andhra Pradesh the hub of petroleum products in the country.

100 p.c. LPG connectivity

Mr. Pradhan also said that only 20 per cent of the A.P. population who were poor were not yet able to use LPG connections and they would be given these gas connections free of cost soon to achieve 100 per cent LPG connectivity in the State soon.