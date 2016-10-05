National » Andhra Pradesh

Tirumala, October 5, 2016
Updated: October 5, 2016 05:44 IST

Thousands witness ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’

  • Special Correspondent
Procession of Chinna Sesha Vahanam at Tirumala on Tuesday. —Photo: By Arrangement
Thousands of devotees witnessed the procession of ‘Chinna Sesha Vahanam’ organised on Tuesday, the second day of the nine-day Brahmotsavams of Lord Venkateswara here.

Devotees, who lined up all along the Mada Streets had a darshan of the processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy adorned with rare and precious jewels seated atop the golden Sesha vahanam. Scores of bhajan and cultural troops preceded the grand procession while a band of Sri Vaishnavite ‘Veda Goshti’ led by the temple seers and pundits formed the frontal base of the procession, which lasted for more than two hours.

The day was also marked with special rituals like Suddhi, Koluvu, Panchanga sravanam and ekantha thirumanjanam to the utsava deities in the morning.

‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ was later performed to the deities in the afternoon, wherein the priest conducted the celestial abhishekam to Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts at Ranganayakula mandapam inside the temple.

This was followed by Unjal seva in the evening wherein the deities were put on a silver swing and gently rocked to the playing of the melodious nadaswaram. .

The day finally came to an end with the procession of ‘Hamsa Vahanam’ wherein the Lord donned the role of goddess Saraswati, much to the enticement of the devotees.

