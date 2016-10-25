National » Andhra Pradesh

SRIKAKULAM, October 25, 2016
October 25, 2016

‘The world looks different for me’

  • Staff Reporter
Gopikrishna
Gopikrishna

Gopikrishna recalls his 11-month ordeal in IS militants’ captivity

Life without television, mobile and newspapers feels like imprisonment for anybody, particularly the new generation. It is more agonising if power is not there even if the person in captivity is offered delicious food.

This was the experience of Gopikrishna, assistant professor of Sirte University in Libya, who was abducted by IS militants on July 29, 2015. Finally, he was released on September 24, 2016, much to the relief of his family members and friends.

Mr. Gopikishna, who came to his hometown Tekkali of Srikakulam, recalled his ordeal during a conversation with The Hindu .

“My mind was blank when IS terrorists forced me to accompany them. IS did not like the presence of non-Muslims. That was the only reason for my kidnap. I was kept in an isolated place in Sirte itself. Despite repeated pleas, I was not allowed to talk to my parents and others,” said Mr. Gopkirshna. “However, they treated me well. The terrorists released me when the Libyan government turned the heat on them. Now the world looks different for me,” he said.

Mr. Gopikrishna thanked local public representatives and the media who extended moral support to his parents V. Narayana Rao and Saraswati.

As many as 28 friends from different parts of the country reached Tekkali on Monday to celebrate his homecoming.

“We knew that he was safe, but lack of official communication over the issue made us tense. Thankfully, our prayers were answered. Hereafter, he will work only in India,” said Leela Varaprasad, a close friend of Mr. Gopikrishna.

