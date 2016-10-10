While Navratri and Dusera are devoted to the Goddess and her various manifestations, one significant aspect on the festive days is the Ayudha puja - the worship of all implements, vehicles and tools of trade. Also called Astra puja, the legend behind this festivity is associated with the Pandavas. Books, musical instruments, weaponry and the myriad implements used in any kind of profession and trade are cleaned, serviced, decorated and worshipped. Children and students of art and literature worship Goddess Saraswati in the form of their books and instruments of their art. While companies and business establishments with a touch of religious sensitivity decorate their machines with marigold flowers and break a coconut to ward off evil; almost every vehicle owner worships his/her cherished vehicle. Vehicles of all styles and sizes are washed, decorated and worshipped. The puja typically involves cleaning the vehicle, decorating it with flowers, breaking a coconut followed by a prayer and then performing an arati. Fruits and sweets are offered to the vehicle and then consumed in blessing. Considering that one's life and safety is linked to the vehicle, this puja is performed to ward off any negative aspects and invite good fortune. If old vehicles are revered and worshipped during the festivities of Dusera, buying or taking delivery of a new vehicle is considered to be very propitious; be it a car, a two-wheeler or even a bicycle. Consequently, the months of October and November witness heightened activity in auto sales in India. Automobile manufacturers and dealers across the country come up with various discounts and offers like free accessories, cash vouchers, loyalty exchange bonus, free insurance etc, to support the festive sentiments of consumers. Many people also delay the buying one till the festival season in order to take advantage of the offers given during this period. Right from small enterprises to the big companies, each come up with new offers to lure customers, including the realty market. Out of the three and-a-half auspicious muhurats in the Hindu calendar, Dusera is considered as one among them. Investing in any new project or owning a property on this day is considered lucky. Fact is that the day of Vijayadashmi , that is Dusera, is believed to bring in Vijay, that is victory. Thus making a new investment by buying a land, a home, gold, a vehicle or even starting a business on the day of Vijayadashmi is considered favourable.

Uma Chodavarapu