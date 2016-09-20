E. Sriram has topped the list of five students representing Andhra Pradesh

E. Sriram, who came first in ‘The Hindu in School’ chess event conducted in Tirupati in July end, has adorned yet another feather in his cap.

The 11-year-old has topped the list of five students representing Andhra Pradesh at the National School Games event in the U-14 category, scheduled to be held in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana from October 2 to 7.

Sriram, studying VI class in Viswam Talent School, wowed the judges at The Hindu chess event for the junior category and promptly delivered the goods.

He also received the first prize from the hands of the Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) R. Jayalakshmi.

Parents’support

The little boy passed on the credit for his accomplishment to his parents E.Muralimohan Reddy and K. Prameela for their constant support and the encouragement showered by his school Director N. Viswanatha Reddy. Chittoor district Collector Siddharth Jain congratulated the boy and presented him a memento, besides announcing cash prize.

Sriram will take part in tournament to be held in Ranga Reddy district from October 2 to 7