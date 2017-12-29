The Hindu to conduct chess tourney on Jan. 5

more-in

The Hindu is conducting a rapid chess tournament for schoolchildren on January 5 at P.B Siddhartha Arts & Science College Indoor Stadium. The event is sponsored by Thyrocare with Arrow Publications as Knowledge Partner under the aegis of Andhra Pradesh Chess Association (affiliated to All India Chess Federation)

The tournament will be organised in open and girls separately in under 9, 11, 13, 15. Registration fee is ₹150 per student.

Eligible students can log on to www.thehindu.com/thischess and get registered. On completion of the registration and payment process, a payment acknowledgement will be sent to the registered email ID.

All participants must produce the print out of the payment acknowledgement towards duly filled Reporting Form (reporting form will be issued at the entrance of the tournament venue) along with school ID or a bonafide certificate issued by the school

The organisers have the right to admit or refuse any entry without assigning any reason thereof.

The tournament will be played on Swiss League basis under latest FIDE rapid rules.

Players must bring their chess sets and chess clocks, if available. The decision of the tournament committee will be final.

Participation certificates will be given apart from trophies to the winners.