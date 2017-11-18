The flip side of hot destinations in State

more-in

In the aftermath of the boat tragedy, it may not be an exaggeration to say that a tourist destination even while being a source of recreation, can turn into a high-risk zone if safety norms are allowed to fly out of the window.

The State government has identified tourism as one of the major sectors to attract investments and generate employment. This region, starved of entertainment avenues, has started witnessing the gradual development of amusement zones but enough is not being done to ensure safety of the visitors.

People who have experienced a boat ride wherever it is available in the State say they were never given a life jacket.

Many boats, belonging to both AP Tourism and private firms, operate in River Godavari where throngs of tourists head towards the picturesque Papikondalu. Ninety nine per cent of these rides are replete with danger — there are no fixed seats and seat belts.

“In the absence of fixed seats and belts, a small jerk is enough to throw people from one side of the boat to the other, which often causes the vessel to capsize. Boats plying in Godavari waters are almost always overloaded with passengers,” pointed out Kathi Chennaiah, an eyewitness to the recent boat tragedy in Krishna River.

Onus on organisers

“Every adventure sport or water game is ridden with high risk. It is for us to ensure adequate safety measures,” says Nandam Vishnuwardhan, secretary of the Vijayawada chapter of Youth Hostel Association of India (YHAI), which organises rappelling, rock climbing and other adventure activities for youngsters at regular intervals.

“The act of descending by making a controlled slide down a climbing rope is one of the most dangerous techniques since the climber relies exclusively on both the rappelling equipment and his anchors. But we make sure the act is done under the watchful eyes of experts from the Adventure Club of Andhra Pradesh,” he says.

Helmets, knee caps, shoes and goggles are a must to avoid possible bruises while climbing down, he says.

The historic Kondapalli fort is yet another tourist venue that, despite its neglect, continues to attract a good number of tourists. Perched regally on top of a hill in Kondapalli town, at a distance of 16 km from Vijayawada, of course offers happy journey thanks to good roads.

The fort is spread over an area of 18 sq km, with the ruins of the once stunning fort. Picnickers and visitors drive down to the fort for its picturesque settings and the panoramic view which one gets of the town below.

“There are two natural rock tanks called attha-kodalu cheruvu that reflect the irrigational brilliance of the era. There is no protection wall. Schools bring children here and the open tanks could be potential danger zones for them. The authorities should think of erecting a mesh around it at least,” says Syamala Devi, a teacher who took her class to the ancient fort recently.

The stairs leading to the Rani Mahal are also in a dilapidated condition, some of them almost on the verge of caving in, she says.