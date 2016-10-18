Litterateurs and journalists hailed Thapi Dharma Rao as not only a great writer and social reformer par excellence, but also a scribe who had played a pivotal role in bringing colloquial language into Telugu journalism, which smacked of punditry in the past, ridden as it was with grandiose language associated with the scholarly. He was also credited to have questioned the social norms, defied protocols and stood steadfast to his avowed principles.

The view was overwhelmingly expressed at a function organised by the Thapi Dharma Rao Vedika to present ‘Thapi Dharma Rao Puraskar’ to journalist and writer R.M. Umamaheswara Rao, edition in-charge of Andhra Jyoti (Rayalaseema and Nellore), at SV University Arts Block auditorium here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao admitted that several journalists like him had never known Dharma Rao as a journalist and suspected a ploy to conceal this facet in a bid to undermine his contributions to the society. “We are comfortably treading a path painstakingly laid by our predecessors like him”, he said. Veteran actor Kakarala, Thapi’s grand daughter and writer Sujatha Sha, Telugu Bhashodyama Samithi founder Sakam Nagaraja and president G. Sridevi were among the participants.