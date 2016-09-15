The police on Wednesday imposed Section 144 as two groups clashed over an accident in Hindupur.

According to the Hindupur police, two youngsters going on a bike hit a child playing on the road injuring him in Srikantapuram area of the town on Tuesday. The local people asked them to admit the child in a hospital. As the youngsters refused to do, an altercation ensued and the two were abused and manhandled.

Irked by this, parents of the two youngsters along with their supporters from their locality – Rahmatpur – came to Srikantapuram area and picked up a fight with the residents. The police intervened and defused the situation.

However residents of Rahmatpur came back with more people and again started a fight. The police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control. Residents of Rahmatpur allegedly damaged all street lights in the stretch between Srikantapuram and the railway bridge while returning.