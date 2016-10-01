Tension gripped Kondajutoor village in Panyam mandal in Kurnool district on Friday as police promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the IPC, exhumed the body of a suicide victim, Barigela Surekha, from the land allotted to Santhiram nano-chemical factory, and relocated it. On the instructions of senior officials, police buried the woman’s body outside the proposed factory land. On learning about the incident, a large number of villagers headed towards the relocated place of burial and attempted to remove the body and bury it back on the factory land, but a large posse of armed policemen thwarted their bid.

It may be recalled that following the woman’s suicide alleging police harassment, irate villagers of Kondajutoor had staged a massive demonstration before the Panyam police station and blocked the national highway for over six hours on Thursday. The villagers and Balappa, husband of the deceased, buried the woman’s body in the land allotted to Santhiram nano-chemical factory on Thursday night.

Residents of Kondajutoor are on a warpath for over a year opposing the nano-chemical unit, alleging that the hazardous unit would endanger public health.