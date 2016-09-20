They were planning 36-hour protest at the Collectorate to highlight concerns of Vamsadhara oustees

: Tension prevailed at the Collectorate on Monday when police arrested senior CPI(M) leader Chowdary Tejeswara Rao, CITU leader M. Tirupati Rao and others, and foiled their plan to stage a 36-hour protest to seek justice to persons displaced by Vamsadhara Phase II project in the district.

Armed police personnel removed tents and banners put up by CPI(M) and CITU activists and when their leaders resisted, they were arrested.

The CPI(M) leaders condemned the police action, saying that they had the democratic right to register their protest to draw the attention of Collector P. Lakshmi Narasimham and others when they were interacting with the public as part of Grievance Day.

They raised slogans against the officials and sought action on them. CPI(M) district secretary Bhaviri Krishna Murthy made it clear the displaced persons would not allow construction activity until their concerns were addressed.