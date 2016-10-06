Telugu literary personality and activist in library movement Sannidhanam Narasimha Sarma was declared Naveenji Foundation’s Kalaprapoorna Ganapatiraju Atchutaramaraju memorial, Visakhapatnam life time achievement award on Wednesday.

The award will be presented to Mr. Sarma at a function on October 8, according to Ganapatiraju Perumallaraju. Former professor Chandu Subbarao of Andhra University will preside over the function. Former minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao and senior journalist Chintagini Srinivasa Rao will participate.

Mr. Sarma is popular as ‘Pranahitha poet’ and served in Goutami Regional library as gazetted librarian for a long time. He was associated with late Madhunapantula Satyanarayana Sastry and Arudra. He wrote more than 50 books and guided several students in Telugu literature.

He got several awards in the past such as Vavilala Gopalakrishnaiah’s Rotary Award and Ayyanki awards from the Telugu University.