Telugu Desam, YSRC betrayed State: Congress

more-in

AICC Scheduled Caste Department president K. Raju on Wednesday asked YSR Congress president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to explain to the people his “compulsions” in offering his unconditional and unsolicited support to the BJP in the presidential election.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Raju alleged that both the TDP and YSR Congress had compromised with the BJP, which had gone back on its assurance to the State to give SCS not just for five years but 10 years.

“Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should make public what had transpired at his recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said after releasing a poster along with party leaders for the ‘SCS Bharosa’ public meeting scheduled for Sunday. For the first time, major non-BJP parties such as the Samajwadi Party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Nationalist Congress Party, the CPI, and the CPI(M) would take part in the meeting to be presided over by AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi in Guntur on June 4 and lend their support to the demand for SCS to Andhra Pradesh, he said.

Maintaining that “SCS is imperative for speedy industrialisation of fledgling Andhra Pradesh,” former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi said the Congress would wage a relentless struggle within and outside Parliament by joining hands with parties opposed to the BJP on the issue.

“If the BJP fails to concede SCS, the Congress will grant it on return to power in 2019,” she said.