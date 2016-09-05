The Telugu Desam Party has accused Leader of the Opposition and YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy of trying to derive political mileage by criticising the government on its efforts to mitigate the problems faced by the farmers through innovative measures like utilisation of rain guns to save the standing crops.

Government chief whip K. Srinivasulu said that Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy lacked commitment on the development of the Rayalaseema region as was evident from his opposition to diversion of the Godavari water to the Krishna delta through Pattiseema lift irrigation project.

The government, he asserted, would take all measures possible to mitigate the plight of the farmers, and advised Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy to give constructive suggestions in their interest.

Minister Ravela Kishore Babu faulted the YSR Congress for raking up the cash-for-vote episode, claiming that it exposed the YSR Congress’ designs to defame Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The case would not stand legal scrutiny as the courts had already given their rulings against sting operations, and people were watching the manner in which the main opposition party was trying to divide the them on caste and other lines. “That the intention of the YSR Congress is to create a political crisis in the State is clear,” he said. Minister B. Gopalakrishna Reddy recalled how the Congress government headed by Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had resorted to irregularities in the name of cloud seeding operations. APCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy, who was then Agriculture Minister, was involved in the scandal, he alleged.