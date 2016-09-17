Centre denotified the APAT’s jurisdiction two years after division of the State

The Centre on Thursday night declared that the Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT) would no longer have jurisdiction over employees of Telangana.

The latter is expected to have its own Tribunal in the near future.

The Ministry of Personnel, through a gazette notification, announced that the APAT would have no role in the affairs of the State of Telangana with immediate effect.

The APAT was established in 1985 under the provisions of the Central Administrative Tribunal Act following an amendment to Article 323A of the Constitution.

It adjudicated on disputes related to to recruitment and conditions of service of persons appointed to public services and posts in connection with the affairs of the State of Andhra Pradesh and/or other local authorities under the control of the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

Following the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), led by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, has pursued the issue of a separate Administrative Tribunal for the new State.

In April 2015 a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court of Chief Justice Kalyan Jyoti Sengupta and Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar declined to grant an order establishing a Telangana Administrative Tribunal on the ground that the APAT would continue as the common tribunal for both States till the Centre officially denotifies it.

The Minitry’s notification said the Narendra Modi government had received a representation from the Telangana Government for discontinuation of APAT and the Centre had agreed to it.