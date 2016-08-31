The Telangana Legislature, in a specially convened session on Tuesday, unanimously ratified the Constitutional Amendment Bill pertaining to the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

All the parties in the 119-member Assembly, including the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti, Congress, MIM, BJP, TDP and CPI (M) welcomed the Bill, even while a few suggested people-friendly tax structure. Chief Minister and leader of the House K. Chandrasekhar Rao moved the resolution for ratification of the Bill which proposes unified tax system in the whole country by merging 17 Central and State taxes. Mr. Rao said the Bill, once legislated, will benefit the State by devolving 15 per cent share of service tax revenue to the State. With the annual service tax growth rate of 35 per cent, there will be an increased flow of funds to the State. Of a total tax revenue of Rs. 31,117 crore last year, about Rs.16,000 was through Value Added Tax, which alone will be subsumed by the GST, he said.

However, clarity will evolve only when the GST Council is formed and tax slabs are determined, Mr. Rao said, and promised that either way, the Centre will compensate for the losses suffered by States for the next five years.

Applauding the unanimous support for the resolution, Mr. Rao, in his concluding remarks, recalled that the erstwhile UPA government had flouted its promise of compensating loss suffered by the States by way of two per cent reduction in Central Sales Tax. The amount thus accruing to Telangana totalled at Rs. 10,440 crore, of which Rs. 1,700 crore has been paid by the NDA government after it came to power. There is no such possibility now, as the provision for compensation is embedded in the Bill, he noted.

In the Legislative Council, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari introduced the Bill in the House with the permission of the Chairman Swamy Gound said the Bill passed by both the Houses of Parliament was sent to the States for ratification by their legislatures. Members of all political parties including the Congress, main Opposition party, BJP and MIM who spoke on the Bill, extended their support but sought certain clarifications.

Congress MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and MIM member Altaf Hyder Rizvi wanted to know the quantum of benefit to the State under the GST and its share of taxes.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy also spoke about the apprehensions of the IT sector that the GST could complicate tax matters. BJP member N. Ramachandra Rao said GST was a 16-year-long dream and it would help in curbing tax evasion.

