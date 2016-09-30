Telangana Government told the Hyderabad High Court that if necessary an Ordinance will be issued to see that the cases of employees of Telangana government in Andhra Pradesh Administrative Tribunal (APAT) will be transferred to the High Court.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao was dealing with cases filed challenging the action of the Telangana government in opting out of the purview of APAT.

The Advocate-General of Telangana said appropriate orders like Ordinance, if necessary, will be brought in to save the cases in APAT and transfer them to the High Court.

The cases are listed on Friday for appropriate orders.

