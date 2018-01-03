Teenager aims for the Guinness record

Young Rahath Malladi, an upcoming singer, will make an attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Records by staging a musical concert in which he will be singing songs in 100 languages at Sri Rama Function Palace at Gandhinagar on January 6.

He will be aiming to enter the book under ‘most languages sung in a concert’. He will be singing from 11 am. to 9 pm.

The 14-year-old singer is recipient of awards such as Bala Ratna, Smart Champ, State‘s Best Child, Uthama Bala Ratna and Golden Child, for his achievements in singing, acting and oration. He was the anchor for Bol Baby Bol and has acted in a children’s film.

Deputy Speaker Mandali Budda Prasad, Minister for Tourism Bhuma Akhila Priya will be the chief guests.

Kuchibhotla Anand, Chairman, Kuchipudi Natyaramam, D. Vizia Bhaskar, Director, Department of Language and Culture, Golla Narayana Rao, secretary, Andhra Arts Academy, E. Siva Nagi Reddy, Chief Executive Officer, Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati, are some of the distinguished guests.