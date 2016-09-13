South Coastal Range IG says teams will be formed to take up data capturing

Mr. Sanjay convened a meeting of the Superintendents of Police, (Guntur Urban, Prakasam and Nellore), at the RVR & JC College of Engineering, Chowdavaram on the issue of fatal road accidents.“We will do a comprehensive study of deaths on highway extending to 550 km (390 km of national highway and 160 km of state highway) in the South Coastal Range covering Guntur, Prakasam and Nellore districts. We will take the help of engineering colleges along the highways like RVR & JC, QIS College and RISE College, Ongole. Teams would be formed to take up data capturing and analytics on the highway fatal accidents to take up measures,’’ said Mr. Sanjay.

SPs Sarva Shresth Tripathi (Guntur Urban), CM Trivikram Varma (Prakasam) and Vishal Gunni (Nellore), secretary of the college R. Gopala Krishna, and principal Kota Srinivas were present.

