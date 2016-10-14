Director General of Police N Sambasiva Rao inspects the recruitment of sub-inspectors at Mangalagiri on Thursday.— T. Vijaya Kumar

Aim is ensure that candidates enjoy fair advantage, says DGP

: The Andhra Pradesh Police have adapted biometric and Radio Frequency Identification Devices (RFID) technology in the recruitment of Stipendiary Sub Inspectors of Police and Assistant Sub Inspectors in the Finger Prints Department which began on the premises of A.P. Special Police 6th Battalion here on Thursday.

Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao, who inspected the process of recruitment, said that the introduction of RFID tags would ensure foolproof assessment of the candidate's physical strength while making the whole recruitment process transparent.

“In fact, the introduction of technology like biometric system in identification of candidates and RFID tags have ensured that the applicants have a fair advantage. For instance, during the physical endurance tests where the candidate has to complete 1.6 km under 10 minutes, the RFID tags ensure that each applicant is assessed individually,” Mr. Sambasiva Rao said.

Teething problems

Inspector General of Police, Police Recruitment Board, Atul Singh also inspected the procedure.

Even as a large number of applicants turned up for the recruitment of SI and ASI in the Finger Prints Department, there were many teething problems on day one of the recruitment process. The unavailability of fibre optical network on the premises delayed the physical endurance tests by three hours. Many of the applicants were seen panting while completing the 1.3 km run in the scorching sun.

Around 13,500 persons applied for 15 SI posts in the ration of 1:480.

Even during the physical measurement tests, there were not adequate machines for testing the height, weight and chest expansion measurements.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Sarvashresth Tripathi, Commandant of APSP 6th Battalion Gopinath Jetty were present.