Minister for Forests Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy along with the district administration on Thursday presented the appreciation letters to about 1,300 teachers of various Zilla Parishad and Municipal schools in the district, and appealed to them to get ready to face the competition from the corporate education sector.

The Minister inaugurated the ‘Guru Poojotsavam’ event at Nagaiah Kalakshetram here to felicitate the teachers and philanthropists who stood by the government schools extending support by way of making donations.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Gopalakrishna Reddy said that the teacher would play a vital role in moulding the character and career of students.

He said that the government schools were doing well during the last several years, and more so in recent years.

wwThe minister said that the Chandrababu Naidu government was committed to provide the best facilities to the meritorious students.

Telugu Desam Party district president and MLC Gownivari Srinivasulu said that all the teachers in the government schools deserved felicitation, though only part of them had congregated for the occasion.

Some of the donors included the Vellore Institute of Technology University, Infotech and the Rural Organization for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES).

District MLC Y. Srinivasulu, Chittoor mayor R. Subramanyam, Tirupati MLA M. Sugunamma, and collector wSiddarth Jain were present.