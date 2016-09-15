A six-year-old Dalit student sustained grievous injury on her eye when she was beaten up by a school teacher at P.C. Palli near Kanigiri in Prakasam district on Wednesday.

The student was taken to a hospital in Guntur district for better treatment by Childline India Foundation, NGO partner HELP.

On a complaint from the girl’s parents, the teacher was booked under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, Juvenile Justice Act and IPC Section 326, according to Kanigiri Circle-Inspector U. Sudhakar Rao.

The teacher is at large.