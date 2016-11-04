Former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and YSR Congress leaders canvassing for civic polls in Srikakulam.

Both parties preparing to give a tough fight in the Srikakulam corporation polls likely in February

The ruling Telugu Desam Party and the Opposition YSR Congress are trying to entice voters of Srikakulam, ahead of the municipal corporation elections likely to be held in February.

The YSR Congress led by former Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao started the ‘Gadapa Gadapaki YSR programme long ago and covered almost 25 wards out of 36.

The party is highlighting the ‘failures’ of the Telugu Desam government and the promises it made during the 2014 general elections but could not fulfil.

It has been mainly highlighting the lack of employment opportunities for youngsters, denial of ration cards to eligible families and delay in taking up developmental activities in Srikakulam town.

Former municipal chairperson M.V. Padmavati said that there was a huge response for the YSR Congress’s local meetings.

“The TDP government has completely ignored the Srikakulam municipality for which elections had not been held for the last six years. Its upgrading as corporation is not useful for anyone since it leads to heavy taxation,” said Ms. Padmavati.

Banking on graft-free admin

On the other hand, the Telugu Desam Party is trying to highlight corruption-free administration in Srikakulam with the initiative of local MLA Gunda Lakshmi Devi.

The party is highlighting improvement of road network and arrangement of street-lights in the 80-feet road and the proposal of a ring road and underground drainage system.

Apart from Mrs. Lakshmi Devi, the party leaders, including former Minister Gunda Appalasuryanarayana and TDP town unit president Madarapu Venkatesh are participating in the Jana Chaitanya Yatras responding to the call given by TDP president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

“The YSRC cannot get the support of the people since they are happy with the administration of Mr. Chandrababu Naidu. The corporation will get huge funds under various schemes. TDP’s victory will be a cakewalk whenever elections are held,” said Mr. Venkatesh.

Both parties are searching for the right candidates for the 50 divisions for which a notification is expected in a couple of weeks.

So far, the municipality has 36 wards but those will be divided into 50 divisions which is compulsory to get corporation status.