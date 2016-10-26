Telugu Desam national secretary Nara Lokesh has doubled the party membership target to one crore this year as against 50 lakh members enrolled in AP and Telangana last year, Labour Minister K. Atchannaidu, who is also the district in-charge Minister, said on Tuesday.

Briefing newsmen on the TDP district coordination committee meeting chaired by him, the Minister said a constituency-wise voter enrolment target of 7,000 was fixed for the ensuing MLC elections by November-end. Constituency in- charges would meet on October 27 and 28 and chalk out a schedule for the membership drive.

Under Jana Chaitanya Yatra programme slated from November 1, the party leaders and cadre would propagate the ongoing developmental and welfare schemes. The party leadership finalised the candidature of K.J. Reddy, an industrialist, for the graduate MLC election, he said.

Dig at Jagan

Accusing Opposition leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy of obstructing development in the State, he said the Yuvabheri programme was aimed at misguiding the youth. Flaying the YSRC president’s tirade against the Chandrababu Naidu government, Mr. Atchannaidu said AP achieved a growth rate of 12 to 13 per cent as against the national figure of 7 per cent.

Denying reports that the government was backtracking on the promise of unemployment allowance, he said a study was being conducted on ways to implement it. The government earmarked Rs. 11,000 crore for youth empowerment programmes, he added. Under Chandranna Bima scheme, 5,000 claims were received so far and they included 470 accidental death cases.MLCs Silpa Chakrapani Reddy and M. Sudhakar Babu, MLAs S.V. Mohan Reddy, Jayanageswar Reddy and B.C. Janardhan Reddy were present.

Constituency-wise voter enrolment target of 7,000 has been fixed for the ensuing MLC elections.

K. Atchennaidu

Labour Minister