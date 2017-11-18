TDP reneged on its poll promises, says Jagan

Striking a chord: Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with women during his padayatra at Kampamella Metta in Kurnool district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: U_SUBRAMANYAM

The Praja Sankalpa Yatra of YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy entered the 11th day on Saturday.

It passed through the Allagadda and Banaganapalle Assembly constituencies in the district.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who started the yatra at Dornipadu village of Allagadda mandal at around 8 a.m., reached Kampamella Metta village of Kovelakuntla mandal after almost an hour and a half, thereby entering the Banaganapalle Assembly constituency.

He was received by a sizeable crowd at Kampamella Metta. Women farm labourers and farmers interacted with him for a considerable amount of time and poured out their woes under the TDP government.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to address their grievances on loan waiver and education of their children on coming to power in the 2019 elections.

He accused the TDP government of reneging on every single pre-election promise made in its manifesto.

Join YSRCP

Later, TDP leader from Kurnool district Rami Reddy joined the YSRCP in the presence of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with 50 of his supporters. Similarly, director of Kovelakuntla Market Yard Srinivasa Naik and former MPTC member Maddur Ramsubba Reddy too joined the YSRCP along with their supporters. The yatra passed through Uyyalavada crossroads and Bheemunipadu villages before reaching the Kovelakuntla mandal headquarters village.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with people, including those from an APSRTC bus plying on the road.

The Opposition leader would stay for the night in Kovelakuntla.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sakshar Bharat employees called on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and submitted a representation urging him to revise their salaries on coming to power basing on the Supreme Court judgment.