Telugu Desam Guntur district president G.V. Anjaneyulu has denied the opposition YSR Congress charge that the Chandrababu Naidu government is resorting to telephone tapping of political adversaries, officials, media houses and businessmen critical of the TDP.

Talking to reporters after overseeing the arrangement along with State Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao for the Chief Minister’s visit to Ongole on November 1, he said: “There is no need for the ruling party to resort to such unethical practice.”

“Afraid of his own shadow, YSRC chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy is making such a baseless allegation at a time when even senior YSRC leaders had deserted the Opposition party unable to put up with his autocratic style of functioning,” he contended.

The allegation by YSRC president Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy is baseless.

G.V. Anjaneyulu

Telugu Desam leader