APCC vice-president and official spokesperson N. Tulasi Reddy, addressing the media here on Friday, said that the decision to take up a ‘Jana Chaitanya Yatra’, taken during the recent training class of the TDP, was “ridiculous” because it would turn out to be another “yatra of deception.”

The TDP would end up making new promises to the people in an attempt to make them forget the old ones, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said.

Listing the large number of promises the ruling TDP had made to the people before and after bifurcation, he said, that the State government failed to implement the first orders signed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu after taking over.

The Modi government at the Centre and the Naidu government in the State together failed to fulfil the biggest promise made to the people of Andhra Pradesh — granting of Special Category Status.

While Section 46 (3) of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act earmarked Rs. 24,350 crore for the development of Rayalaseema and North Andhra regions, the TDP could only garner Rs. 1,050 crore, he pointed out. Similarly, the Centre earmarked Rs. 5 lakh crore for Andhra Pradesh and released a measly Rs. 7,340 crore, Mr. Tulasi Reddy said.

The TDP made 600 promises in its election manifesto. Waiver of loans to farmers and other sections like Self Help Group members, weavers, jobs for the unemployed youth, unemployment allowance, implementation of M.S. Swaminathan recommendations were some of the important promises made by the TDP, which it failed to fulfil.