A Telugu Desam Party activist Mota Sankarappa was severely injured when his rivals attacked him with bombs and hunting sickles near Namalagundu in Pulivendula mandal in Kadapa district on Monday, according to the police.

Sankarappa was rushed to the Pulivendula government hospital with injuries on his hands and legs. Sankarappa, a native of Velpula village in Thalapula mandal in Anantapur district, had gone to Pulivendula as he was slated to give witness in a case in Pulivendula court in a couple of days. The attackers fled when devotees who assembled at a temple in Namalagundu for Kartika Pournami puja raised alarm. Pulivendula police registered a case of attempt to murder.