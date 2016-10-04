State Information Commissioner S. Imtiaz Ahamad has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the public information officer (PIO), Commercial Taxes Department for failing to provide correct information to a complainant.

On a complaint by RTI activist N. Srinivasa Rao from Markapur in Prakasam district, the Information Commissioner, in his order released to the press here on Monday, found that the PIO had furnished ''incorrect and irrelevant information''.

Though the PIO was liable for a maximum fine of Rs. 25,000, the Commission took a lenient view and imposed a fine of Rs. 5,000 as it was the first mistake committed by the PIO, B. Rama Raju, the Commissioner said in his order passed on last Monday.