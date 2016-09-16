National » Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati, September 16, 2016
Updated: September 16, 2016 06:04 IST

‘Tattoo Swami’ undertakes padayatra for a cause

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Lakshmipathy Swamiji, also known as ‘Tattoo Swamiji’, during his padayatra in Tirupati.— PHOTO: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar
Lakshmipathy Swamiji, also known as ‘Tattoo Swamiji’, during his padayatra in Tirupati.— PHOTO: K.V. Poornachandra Kumar

He looks just like any other saffron-clad ‘sanyasi’, but for the strikingly-different images all over his body.

Lakshmipathy Swami, who is better known as ‘Tattoo Swami’, hails from Udupi in Karnataka and is famous for his arduous treks to various pilgrim shrines across the country. Apart from universal objects like the Sun and the Moon, Lakshmipathy Swami got the images of Hindu deities such as Sri Venkateswara, Narasimha, Siva, Kali, Garuda, Hanuman, Ranganatha etc and saints like Madhwacharya and Vadiraja tattooed all over his body. There are 30 images on his body, including some on his forehead, temple and chest, which were done by a professional tattoo artist in Bengaluru.

Feeling irritated at the sight of youngsters getting weird images of dragons, serpents and grotesque creatures tattooed on their body, the 63-year-old monk replicated the same concept with divine images. “The cost of tattooing them alone cost me Rs.1 lakh,” he told The Hindu while proceeding to Tirumala.

His padayatra is meant to spread the message of peace, love and brotherhood enshrined in Sanatana Dharma. In the first leg of his trek that started in April from Udupi, he reached Tirupati after covering Mantralayam, Srisailam, Mahanandi and Ahobilam. From here, he visited Mangalagiri, Amaravati, Vijayawada, Draksharamam, Annavaram, Simhachalam, Arasavilli and Srikoormam and again reached Tirupati early this week. He walks around 30 km a day.

Lakshmipathy's pre-monastic name was Satish Achar, whose family roots are in Hunsur town, located between Mysuru and Kodagu. While his parents passed away at an early age, he lived with his elder brother till he attained 14 years of age, after which he took sanyasa. Since then, he has been wandering in search of truth and to spread the essence of Hinduism. The swamiji has a social face too. He has donated blood for around 30 times and has also donated a kidney to a friend in need. “After certain age, doctors have advised me against donating blood”, says 63-year-old monk.

From Tirupati, he has started his north-Indian tour to shrines like Ujjain, Rishikesh and Haridwar, which he will sign off in his home town of Udupi.

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Urban renaissance is the way forward: Venkaiah

‘Forcible’ land acquisition for solar power plant decried

Tuition fee structure for MBBS, BDS courses revised

Pedana artisan to display his works in Russia

Tension in Hindupur after two groups clash over accident

Nail artist draws 999 varieties of Ganesha

Bank employees to go on strike tomorrow

How harmful is Ajinomoto?

Drop in yield worries maize farmers

ESIC mulls increase in eligibility limit


‘Teachers play key role in shaping students’

Rain pushes up water level in Gundlakamma

Narayana Medical College inks pact with HMS

Withdrawal of SCS a policy decision of the UPA: BJP

Short-term course on ‘Futuristic Agricultural Education’ begins

Andhra girl tops Telangana Eamcet-3

Rio Olympian Rajani gets rousing reception

High Court seeks information on Amaravati bidders

‘Srinivasa Kalyanam’ at six places

Leg swelling: Fear grips Agency

Hyderabad

Heavy rain brings traffic to a halt in city

Khairatabad Ganesh breaks from tradition

Tight security for Ganesh immersion

Fire Dept. to operate boats in lakes during immersion

Mallannasagar: TPCC seeks President’s intervention

Indians rescued from IS: Families relieved as the long wait ends

RTC drivers not found fit entitled to alternative employment, rules HC

P & G opens first planning service centre

Visakhapatnam

Drop in yield worries maize farmers

Urban renaissance is the way forward: Venkaiah

Naidu opens VUDA Central Park

Opposition parties stage rail roko

Wide range of fabrics on display

Vijayawada

Rain floods many roads in city

Stray cattle give motorists the jitters.

‘Forcible’ land acquisition for solar power plant decried

Nail artist draws 999 varieties of Ganesha

Pedana artisan to display his works in Russia

Chinese crackers: Focus on smuggling ahead of Deepavali

‘Financial package to A.P. unprecedented’

Centre serious about steel plant in Kadapa, says Haribabu

NGT poses searching queries on capital

Manhunt launched for mechanic with revolver


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

The pillar inscription at Jagannath temple at Machilipatnam in Krishna district.— Photo: By Arrangement

Inscription throws light on Dharanikota-Masula link

It was deciphered by a team consisting of epigraphist and historian »