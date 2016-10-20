Ditching their regular avatars for a cause, officials of the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) have donned the greasepaint for a 45-minute short film on red sanders smuggling.

The film titled ‘ Erra Chandanam — Neeku Vandanam ’ showcases the transformation of a smuggling operative into an activist striving for the protection of forest wealth in Seshachalam, and has several task force officials in pivotal roles, including RSASTF Head and DIG M. Kantha Rao.

Beginning with a premise of wild animals invading urban spaces in Rayalaseema region, the story traces back into the past linking it to the prevailing situation of red sanders smuggling. Various aspects of the smuggling timeline, right from felling the trees to transporting the logs (with the help of pilots etc.), are shown through the eyes of an operative Mani.

The protagonist (Mani) prefers to dabble in smuggling activities, rather than obtaining regular work, lured by the immediate financial gains.

Despite repeated appeals from his uncle, Mani frequents the Seshachalam forests and works closely with a smuggler. He is entrusted with the job of training new operatives. However, he along with others are caught during a combing operation by the task force and is sent to the jail. With this news reaching his family, Mani’s mother dies due to heart attack, and the incident eventually transforms him into an activist advocating for the protection of forest wealth in the region.