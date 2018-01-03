Tantrik ritual performed at Kanaka Durga temple?

more-in

Speculation is rife that Bhairavi Puja, a tantrik ritual, was performed at the Kanaka Durga temple here.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam authorities are inquiring into the allegations, even as devasthanam Executive Officer (EO) A. Surya Kumari stoutly denied that such rituals were conducted.

The EO, however, transferred main priest Badrinath Babu to one of the sub temples managed by the devasthanam citing that he flouted the rules. The main allegation against the priest is that he allowed his relative Raja, who is working as priest in a Visweswaralayam at Viswanathapalli temple in Krishna district, to enter the temple without prior permission.

Ms. Kumari on Tuesday asserted that the temple priests performed only suddhi, cleaning of sanctum sanctorum by reciting mantras. The ritual is performed every month. The temple main priest obtained permission only for it. He was not given any permission to bring any assistants. So he was transferred, she said.

Priest’s take

Mr. Babu claimed that he brought Mr. Raja as his assistant to complete the procedures as early as possible. Mr. Raja’s assistance was sought in the suddhi rituals, which were performed in view of the presence of termites in the sanctum sanctorum.

When asked, Ms. Kumari said she hadn’t checked the attendance register and registers supposed to be maintained by the Special Protection Group (SPG).

The incident took place on December 26 and came to light on December 28. There are allegations that kadamba prasadam was prepared in temple potu (kitchen) and the presiding deity was decked up as Kali to perform the Bhairvai puja. There is no clarity on how many authorised and unauthorised persons were present when the alleged ritual was performed.

The EO negated the reports saying no material despatched from the stores and prasadam was cooked in the kitchen.

Earlier, the temple priests performed ‘ashtha bandhanam’ closing the temple. The temple priests and management did not disclose the details.