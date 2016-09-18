The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has assured to adopt the Zilla Parishad high school at Kappatralla in Devanakonda mandal, which was adopted by him for development under the Smart Village programme, Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna said on Saturday.

The SP and his wife Parvathi Devi inaugurated a computer laboratory in Grama Jyothi office in the village, for imparting computer training to self-help group women and their children. They performed bhoomi puja for a sericulture shed on the residential premises of Ramanjanamma, an Sivaparvathi SHG group member.

The SP couple gave away LPG connection sanction letters and stoves to 200 beneficiaries under Deepam scheme.

They visited the tailoring centre and told women to learn tailoring and earn income without migrating in search of work.

The SP gave away bank loan sanction letters to SHG members.

