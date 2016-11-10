Telugu Association of North America (TANA) will conduct social drama competitions at TGV Kalakshetram in Kurnool from December 22 to 24, TGV Kalakshetram chairman T.G. Bharat said on Wednesday.

The prize-winning social dramas would be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 30,000 for the topper, Rs. 20,000 for the runner-up and Rs. 15,000 for the third position, Mr. Bharat told the media here. A remuneration of Rs. 12,000 would be given to each of the nine social dramas to be staged. The programme is being organised by TANA joint secretary Ravi Potluri under the banner of TANA Chaitanya Sravanthi, he said.

Individual prizes would be given to best actor, actress, co-actor, co-actress, director, writer and comedians, he added. The cultural artistes of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana staging the dramas would be provided accommodation and dining.

TANA president-elect Satish Vemana, president Jampala Chowdary, coordinator Muppa Rajasekhar, special representative Komati Jayaram, TANA Foundation chairman Gogineni Srinivas and Foundation Trustee Talluri Rajasekhar would attend the prize distribution and felicitation function on December 24, Mr. Bharat said. Film stars would take part and a musical nite would be organised on the occasion. Kalakshetram president Pathi Obulaiah was present.