Floral tributes were paid to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, an engineer par excellence, on his 155th birth anniversary here on Thursday.

Zilla Parishad Chairman Edara Haribabu joined the engineers in celebrating their day and said going forward, fly ash generated by thermal power plants in huge quantity would be used to build roads.

He exhorted the engineers to take inspiration from Sir Visvesvaraya, who hailed from a remote Mokshagundam village in Prakasam district, to come out with innovative building materials and technologies to improve the quality of life.

Prof. V. Mallikarjun Reddy from the Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering and Technology highlighted the rapid advances in concrete technology during the past three decades to provide improvement in strength and other structural properties.

He explained in detail development of a variety of concretes like fibre reinforced concrete, polymer concrete, ferrocement, sulphur concrete, lightweight aggregate concrete, autoclaved cellular concrete, high-density concrete, ready-mixed concrete, self-compacting concrete, roller compacted concrete and, high strength concrete, super high-strength concrete, high performance concrete, high-volume fly ash concrete and self-curing concrete. He said fly ash products were used extensively now in view of its high structural capability, high compressive strength, less water requirement and eco-friendliness.

'Brought recognition to India’

Several experts on Thursday asked the engineering students to study the latest developments in civil engineering to enhance their skills and knowledge which were necessary to get success in the competitive world.

Speaking at the Engineers’ Day celebrations at the JNTU College at Vizianagaram, Professor DSR Murthy of the Andhra University advised the students to study the life history of Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya who proved to the world that Indian engineers were second to none. College principal V.Sreenivasulu said JNTU was adopting the latest teaching methods to enable students to have practical-oriented learning.