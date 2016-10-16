Loyola Public School has added another sporting and recreational facility after a swimming pool was dedicated by Bishop of Guntur, Fr. Bhagyaiah Chinnabathini.

The 80 X 40 feet pool has been designed to host national and state tournaments.

With this new addition, the LPS has all the sporting facilities including two synthetic tennis courts, a football ground, a cricket ground and athletic tracks.

Addressing students, Father Bhagyaiah said that he hoped to see many students emerge as top sports persons and added that sports had taught him many basic values in life.