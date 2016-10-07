Superintendent of Police Sarvashresth Tripathi releasing the video of Swetch Bharat produced and directed by emergency physician Gade Ravindra in Guntur. —photo: T.Vijaya Kumar

Doctor Gade Ravindra produced the short film to spread message of litter-free environs

Making films has been a passion for this Guntur-based doctor Gade Ravindra. After coming out with two short films Pista Doctors , a hilarious musical video, and Vengeance , a short film, Dr. Ravindra has now made another short film Swetch Bharat - a three-minute video spreading the message of keeping our surroundings free of litter.

Superintendent of Police, Guntur Urban, Sarvashresth Tripathi, inaugurated the video uploaded in YouTube which can be accessed at https://www.youtube.com

/results?search_query=

swech+bharat+ravindra

+gade.

The film has been shot in the residential area of Syamala Nagar and in a span of 24 hours.

The film opens with a housewife throwing garbage on the main road and a student placing a dust bin on the road. Moved by the civic sense of the student, the housewife never repeats the mistake.

In yet another shot, an MLA spits on the road but then has a change of heart and asks his men to clean the road.

An auto driver too changes his mind, all these are driven by the message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.