Swacch Survekshan rally held

Actor Ali, Mayor P. Rajani Sesha Sai and MLA Akula Satyanarayana participating in Swacch Survekshan rally in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday.   | Photo Credit: S_RAMBABU

Film Actor Ali and city MLA Akula Satyanarayana along with Mayor P. Rajani Sesha Sai flagged off “Swacch Survekshan” Rally here on Thursday. The rally began at Kotipally bus-stand and culminated at Pushkara Ghat.

Mr. Ali said that it was everyone’s responsibility to keep the city clean. He said the government’s participation in this programme was 50% and rest should be taken up by the residents. He asked schoolchildren to keep their schools as well as their colonies clean and two-wheeler riders to wear helmet. He recalled the scenic beauty of River Godavari passing through the district.

Mr. Satyanarayana recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi after assuming power has taken up “Swacch Bharat” movement in the country and “Swacch Sarvekshan” was part of it. Municipal Commissioner V. Vijayarama Raju, Deputy Mayor Vasireddy Rambabu and floor leader of YSRCP M. Sharmila Reddy and others participated.

