SV University Telugu professor N. Munirathnamma receiving citation from the officials of the Wonder Book of Records in Tirupati on Wednesday.

24 hours non-stop seminar on ‘Sri Ramanujacharyula Visishtadwaita – Telugu Sahithyam’ held

Sri Venkateswara University’s Telugu department secured a berth in the Wonder Book of Records for conducting a seminar for 24 hours non-stop.

The seminar ‘Sri Ramanujacharyula Visishtadwaita – Telugu Sahithyam’ was conducted in association with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to commemorate the millennial celebrations of the Sri Vaishnavaite saint. The deliberations began at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and concluded at the same time Wednesday in the presence of representatives from the Wonder Book. As many as 48 researchers presented papers with 30 minutes duration each. SVU Rector M. Bhaskar hailed the Telugu department for its initiative. Registrar M. Devarajulu suggested them to hold a mega event with 5,000 research papers for a bigger record.

Wonder Book of Records coordinator Swanasri and Delhi-based referee Narendra Gowda presented the citation to the seminar director N. Munirathnamma. SVU College of Arts principal K. Muniratnam welcomed the gathering.