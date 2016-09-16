Sequel to low-intensity blast that took place near courts complex recently

The footage from CCTV cameras installed at major thoroughfares in the town have been thoroughly checked to look for movement of suspects or strangers in Nellore in the past two days as part of the ongoing investigation into the low intensity blast that took place in the District Court premises here recently.

In the process, the officials discovered that lack of CCTV systems at many hotels, cinemas and shopping malls has proved a hurdle for getting inputs on any suspicious movement of individuals and groups prior to the blast.

Following this, hotels, lodges, malls, cinemas and shopping complexes have been asked to immediately install latest gadgets and CCTV cameras to keep a tab on the visitors from now on.

Temples, masjids and churches are no exception for this, as the officials have decided to get the security beefed up at places of worship as well.

The police officials passed instructions to these operators and owners to fix CCTV cameras mandatorily at the entrance and exit points and also in parking lots on their premises without fail.

They were also instructed to make sure that one person constantly monitored the CCTV footage and reported any suspicious movement of persons immediately to the police station concerned.

Data back-up for two months is also to be maintained by each owner so that it will be checked in case of an offence. Quality cameras with required specifications have been suggested as they should be of use even if the offenders try to jam the gadgets while committing an offence.

The cameras should be positioned in such a manner as to record the faces of the visitors and also the registration numbers of vehicles.

The modalities for these additional security measures at all public places were arrived at a meeting held by SP Vishal Gunni with the district level officials in the wake of the blast.

Door framed metal detectors (DFMDs) and hand held metal detectors (HHMDs) were also to be used to examine visitors and customers arriving at these places.