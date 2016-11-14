Marking the 100th annual general body meeting, the city-based Young Men’s Happy Club felicitated its artistes who have proved their mettle in films and television at a programme at Dantu Kalakshetram here on Sunday.

Character artistes in Telugu feature films and television serials Manchala Suryanarayana, Boddu Rajababu and Katamreddi Satyanarayana were felicitated by M. Nagi Reddy, General Manager (HR) of the Reliance Industries Limited.

President of the theatre troupe Dantu Surya Rao said that the club became a launching pad for a number of artistes and technicians such as the late Relangi, S.V. Ranga Rao, Anjali Devi and music directors Adinarayana Rao and Satyam, who later proved their mettle in the tinsel world. Mr. Surya Rao said that plans were afoot to celebrate the anniversary of the club on a grand scale in December by conducting a two-day workshop on theatre. “Artiste Gollapudi Maruti Rao has already expressed his willingness to participate in the workshop and we are planning to invite several other personalities of the theatre to grace the occasion,” he said.

RIL aid for Kalakshetram

Announcing a contribution of Rs. 5 lakh from the RIL for completing the finishing works of the Dantu Kalakshetram meant for theatrical performances, Mr. Nagi Reddy expressed happiness over the club completing 100 years of service to the field of performing arts and still working with the same vigour. Highlighting the need for encouraging the performance of plays and play-lets, he said that there was no dearth of patronage from the public for the theatre.

The recipients of the felicitation recalled their association with the theatre troupe and how the theatre experience was helping them perform with ease in films and television.