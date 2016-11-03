Girl students and hostel inmates of KVR Government College for Women staged a rasta roko before the college on Kurnool Railway Station Road on Wednesday resenting the menace of drunkards and intruders into the college campus, due to demolition of the compound wall for road widening about three months ago and its non-construction.

The municipal officials who already took over 40 metres of the college land for road widening, are now proposing to take 60 metres from the road and it would deprive them of the college land, the protesting students said. They alleged attempts were being made to take over the college land, being used as playground, to build a shopping complex there.

They recalled a few instances wherein intruders who were in an inebriated condition created nuisance by barging into the college campus and hostel premises and behaving indecently with students during the night time.

Repeated representations to District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan and other officials to construct the compound wall to ensure the safety of girl students fell on deaf ears, they lamented.

Meanwhile, Students Federation of India district president G. Anand, secretary G. Rajkumar and leader Rani alleged that officials demolished the compound wall of the college three months ago and were planning to built a private complex on the diktats of politicians. The college girls lacked safety as drunken persons were entering the college and hostel premises, the SFI leaders said.

The SFI would launch an agitation if the officials did not construct the compound immediately, they warned.