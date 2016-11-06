The district forest officials on Saturday organised awareness programmes on the importance of afforestation schemes at all government schools in the district which saw the participation of hundreds of students.

Launching the Vanam-Manam programme at the ZP High Schools at Narayanavanam, Kalikiri and Damalacheruvu, Divisional Forest Officer (Social Forestry) G. Srinivasulu said thanks to the participation of a large number of students of both government schools and colleges, the ongoing social forestry schemes had started giving tangible results.

During the last two months, students had planted over 10,000 saplings and were playing a vital role in their protection at schools and colleges. "The forest department has planned to involve about 4 lakh students in the district in the coming days. During our campaigns, we have found that schoolchildren have ushered in a healthy atmosphere in the rural side by planting saplings not only in schools but also in their respective villages by involving parents and family members. Though it’s a small beginning, we are going to bring out a revolutionary change in the mindset of the young students towards protection of nature," the official said.

The DFO said the forest officials were holding quiz, elocution and painting competitions in schools and giving away prizes at the weekly celebration of the Vanam-Manam programme.